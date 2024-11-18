The Battle for Expression: Chinese Booksellers' Global Reawakening

Yu Miao proudly stands surrounded by 10,000 books on bamboo shelves in his newly reopened Washington bookstore, far from China's stringent controls that forced him to shut down his previous Shanghai location.

The Western freedom of expression contrasts sharply with China's political clampdown on independent bookstores as spaces for dissent, showcasing an alarming trend. At least a dozen such venues have closed recently, stifling intellectual freedom, a core element being challenged under the government's rigorous crackdown.

The cultural migration persists with several bookstore owners relocating globally to evade censorship, drastically impacting China's publishing landscape and encouraging varied reading platforms beyond the Great Wall.

