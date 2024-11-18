The Hidden Costs: Gambling's Grip on Australia's Multicultural Communities

Australia leads the world in per person gambling losses, with the issue particularly pronounced in multicultural communities in the Northern Territory. Migrants often turn to gambling as entertainment due to limited recreational options, causing significant financial and social repercussions.

Residents born overseas make up a significant percentage of the Northern Territory's population, with multicultural Territorians demonstrating higher risk gambling behaviors compared to their English-speaking counterparts. Many migrants cite financial pressure and limited social activities as reasons for gambling, despite the risks it poses.

Research suggests that culturally relevant interventions and recreational alternatives are crucial in mitigating gambling harms. Policymakers are urged to consider revising gambling regulations and advertisements to protect vulnerable communities from the widespread impact of gambling.

