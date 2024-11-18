Left Menu

Elderly Stars of 'Pyre' Shine at Tallinn Film Festival

Padam Singh and Heera Devi, octogenarians from Uttarakhand, star in Vinod Kapri's film 'Pyre.' The film premieres at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, showcasing the couple's first foreign trip. Set in the Himalayas, the film explores themes of isolation and unfulfilled hopes.

Updated: 18-11-2024 16:47 IST
Padam Singh and Heera Devi, two octogenarians from Uttarakhand, are experiencing a whirlwind adventure as they star in director Vinod Kapri's film 'Pyre.' Their journey has taken them all the way to the Estonian capital, Tallinn, for the world premiere of the film during the prestigious Black Nights Film Festival 2024.

The film, described as a melancholic ballad of undying love, captures the lives of Singh and Devi as they navigate isolation in a Himalayan village. Cast in their debut roles by Kapri, the pair hail from Berinag Tehsil in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, bringing authenticity to the story of a fading rural community.

Kapri, alongside his wife and film co-producer Sakshi Joshi, took Singh and Devi on their very first plane journey, marking a milestone for the couple and the film. As the only Indian entry in the festival’s Official Competition, 'Pyre' draws audiences into the emotional narrative of resilience and heartache amidst the stunning yet desolate backdrop of the Himalayas.

