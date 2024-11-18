Left Menu

Parimatch Sports Introduces 3D Cricket Experience at Garuda Mall

Parimatch Sports launches an innovative 3D advertising campaign at Bangalore's Garuda Mall. The campaign invites viewers into an immersive cricket experience, celebrating India's sports culture. The 'Dare to be a champion' campaign aims to set a new standard in sports advertising through bold aesthetics and powerful messaging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:22 IST
Parimatch Sports Introduces 3D Cricket Experience at Garuda Mall
  • Country:
  • India

Parimatch Sports, a top-tier sportswear brand, has unveiled a groundbreaking 3D advertising campaign in Bangalore's Garuda Mall, a prime shopping spot in India. The innovative display entices passers-by to engage in a virtual cricket game, featuring an animated cricket bat that strikes the ball towards the onlookers, simulating a tangible sports experience.

The campaign, encapsulated by the slogan 'Dare to be a champion' in the local Kannada language, reflects the brand's bold spirit. The impressive visuals aim to evoke the very essence of cricket, a sport that is deeply ingrained in India's cultural fabric, offering crisp, modern engagement to the crowd.

Parimatch Sports confirms its reputation as an industry leader by integrating bold aesthetics with potent messaging. The campaign not only motivates sports fans but also enhances Parimatch Sports' standing as a forward-thinking entity passionate about elevating India's sports enthusiasm through innovative methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024