Jackie Shroff Takes Center Stage as ALT EFF Brand Ambassador

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has been named the brand ambassador for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), set to be held in Mumbai from November 22 to December 8. Shroff aims to use the power of cinema to inspire climate action and unite communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:15 IST
Jackie Shroff
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Jackie Shroff has taken on a new role as the brand ambassador for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF). The festival will be held from November 22 to December 8 at Liberty Cinema in South Mumbai, with a focus on raising climate awareness through cinema.

In his statement, Shroff expressed enthusiasm for the role, emphasizing the power of films to unite and inspire people toward a sustainable future. 'I believe that films are one of the powerful ways that bring people together,' he said, highlighting the collaborative nature of ALT EFF in promoting a greener tomorrow.

The festival promises red carpet moments, film screenings, and discussions focused on climate action, culminating in an award ceremony. Meanwhile, Shroff will also appear in the upcoming film 'Baby John,' set for release on December 25 and featuring stars like Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

