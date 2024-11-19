Rani Lakshmibai: A Legacy of Courage and Patriotism

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmibai, lauding her exceptional bravery and contributions to the freedom struggle. Her legacy as a fearless leader persists in inspiring countless generations.

Rani Lakshmibai played a significant role in the 1857 rebellion, often referred to as India's first war of independence. Her relentless combat against British forces in the face of adversity symbolized her unwavering commitment to resisting colonization.

Modi acknowledged her as a 'true embodiment of courage and patriotism' in a post on X, emphasizing her leadership's enduring influence. He remarked that her determination exemplified true leadership during challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)