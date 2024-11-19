Left Menu

Rani Lakshmibai: A Legacy of Courage and Patriotism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary, highlighting her bravery in India's first war of independence. Rani Lakshmibai's leadership during the 1857 rebellion against British rule remains a source of inspiration for many generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:24 IST
Rani Lakshmibai: A Legacy of Courage and Patriotism
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmibai, lauding her exceptional bravery and contributions to the freedom struggle. Her legacy as a fearless leader persists in inspiring countless generations.

Rani Lakshmibai played a significant role in the 1857 rebellion, often referred to as India's first war of independence. Her relentless combat against British forces in the face of adversity symbolized her unwavering commitment to resisting colonization.

Modi acknowledged her as a 'true embodiment of courage and patriotism' in a post on X, emphasizing her leadership's enduring influence. He remarked that her determination exemplified true leadership during challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024