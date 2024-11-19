Lindsay Lohan and Pink Slip Reunite for 'Freaky Friday 2'
Lindsay Lohan is reprising her role in the 'Freaky Friday' sequel, with the original Pink Slip band returning. Actors Christina Vidal and Haley Hudson, along with Lohan, are back. Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the film also sees Jamie Lee Curtis and others return, promising a funny continuation of the 2003 hit.
Lindsay Lohan is set to bring back her iconic role in the highly anticipated 'Freaky Friday' sequel, where she will also reunite with the popular Pink Slip band from the original movie.
The band, comprising actors Christina Vidal and Haley Hudson alongside Lohan, is making a comeback, delighting fans of the franchise.
The film, directed by Nisha Ganatra, also features a star-studded cast including Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Harmon, and Chad Michael Murray, delivering a comedic and heartfelt sequel to the 2003 classic.
