ROPTIA: Revolutionizing Global Property Management
ROPTIA, a PropTech startup, is streamlining the global property industry with its comprehensive digital ecosystem. It aims to eliminate property complexities by connecting developers and buyers worldwide. With significant assets registered, government backing, and recognition from industry giants, ROPTIA is transforming property management globally.
- Country:
- India
ROPTIA, an innovative PropTech startup, is causing a stir in the property sector with its 'All-In-One' PropTech ecosystem, aimed at simplifying, digitizing, and globalizing property activities. Aspires to be the 'Google Workspace of the Property Industry,' ROPTIA facilitates global connections for property developers, enhancing management and efficiency.
By eliminating property journey complexities, ROPTIA's platform establishes a seamless digital presence. From New Delhi to London and New York, developers and agents can now forge international connections, creating a worldwide network of opportunities.
Industry leaders recognize ROPTIA's success: over $10 million in assets registered, government-backed, and a client base across the UK, India, and Dubai. Major developers trust the platform, which industry giants like Microsoft and Amazon endorse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
