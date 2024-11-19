Left Menu

Aryan Khan's Debut: A Glitzy Netflix Series Venture

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is set to debut his series on Netflix in 2025. Produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, this multi-genre project explores the Bollywood film industry. An event in Los Angeles announced the series, promising an engaging, entertaining narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:53 IST
Aryan Khan's Debut: A Glitzy Netflix Series Venture
Aryan Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is poised to debut his maiden series on Netflix in 2025, the streaming platform announced. The series, produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, marks Aryan Khan's entry as a creator and director, emerging as a dialogue on the bustling world of Bollywood.

The show, presented at an event in Los Angeles by Netflix's Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria, boasts a dynamic, multi-genre storyline. Set within the cinematic landscape, it offers a compelling narrative of an outsider's ambition, humor, and bold characters, promising an entertaining look at Indian cinema's intricacies.

This collaboration marks the sixth venture between Netflix and Red Chillies, showcasing Aryan's unique directorial vision. Netflix's Monika Shergill expressed excitement over this partnership, highlighting its shared dedication to fresh narratives and storytelling. The announcement comes off the back of Aryan's sister Suhana Khan's acting debut on Netflix.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024