Epic Kabaddi Fest Unites Sikhs at Kartarpur's Momentous Celebration
Over 5,000 Sikhs, including 2,500 from India, witnessed Kabaddi at Kartarpur Sahib during Baba Guru Nanak's 555th birth anniversary. Organized by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the event aimed to foster cultural unity and promised annual gatherings. The match reinforced sports as a bridge for peace and love.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A significant sporting event unfolded as over 5,000 Sikhs, including 2,500 from India, gathered at Kartarpur Sahib on Tuesday to witness a Kabaddi match as part of the celebrations for Baba Guru Nanak's 555th birth anniversary.
Organized by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee along with the Project Management Unit Kartarpur and the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, the event was a symbolic nod to cultural unity and fraternity among Sikh pilgrims.
With dignitaries and prominent figures present, the festival highlighted Kabaddi's cultural importance and became a platform for promoting peace and love. The success of the event underscores the potential of sports in bridging divides and promoting international camaraderie.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kabaddi
- Kartarpur
- Sikh
- Pakistan
- festival
- Baba Guru Nanak
- celebration
- culture
- peace
- sports
ALSO READ
Dharamshala Film Festival Elevates Women's Voices in Cinema
JMM, Cong, RJD allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators, situation serious in Jharkhand; Durga Puja & other festivals impacted: PM in Garhwa.
Texas Lights Up: Diwali Celebrations Make Historic Debut
Parties including Cong, BJP, BSP and RLD had urged EC to reschedule bypolls in view of festivals.
Festivals Prompt Rescheduling of Assembly Bypolls Across Key States