Controversy Over Proposed Hotel on Sacred Tirumala Land
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is requesting the Andhra Pradesh government to transfer a parcel of land where a hotel is being constructed. The TTD aims to create a 'Devalokam' on the site, opposing the hotel development as it may hurt Hindu sentiments and disrupt pilgrimage activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 20-11-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 00:46 IST
India
- India
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman, B R Naidu, announced the temple board's appeal to the Andhra Pradesh government for the transfer of land intended for a private hotel's construction.
The TTD board resolved to develop a 'Devalokam' on this 20-acre site at Alipiri, where the proposed 'Mumtaz Hotel' is planned, during its latest meeting.
Concerns have arisen over the hotel, as some believe it may offend Hindu sentiments. Naidu emphasized that Tirumala should remain a pilgrimage hub, criticizing the Tourism Department's role and pointing out past irregularities linked to the YSRCP regime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
