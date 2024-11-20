Controversy Over Proposed Hotel on Sacred Tirumala Land

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman, B R Naidu, announced the temple board's appeal to the Andhra Pradesh government for the transfer of land intended for a private hotel's construction.

The TTD board resolved to develop a 'Devalokam' on this 20-acre site at Alipiri, where the proposed 'Mumtaz Hotel' is planned, during its latest meeting.

Concerns have arisen over the hotel, as some believe it may offend Hindu sentiments. Naidu emphasized that Tirumala should remain a pilgrimage hub, criticizing the Tourism Department's role and pointing out past irregularities linked to the YSRCP regime.

