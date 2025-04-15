Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Mega City Plans: A Vision for Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is deliberating the acquisition of an additional 30,000 acres of land around Amaravati for the development of a mega city, according to Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana. The proposal includes plans for an international airport.

No formal decision has been made on the land acquisition strategy, although land pooling seems preferable to balance compensation for farmers. The government needs significant land for the airport and related infrastructure, complicating the decision-making process.

Meanwhile, reconstruction efforts in Amaravati have started, supported by tenders for 68 projects worth Rs 42,360 crore. The development timeline aims to complete officials' residences within a year, trunk roads in a year and a half, layout roads in two and a half years, and iconic buildings in three years.

