Iran's Escalating Uranium Enrichment Raises Global Tensions

Iran has escalated its uranium enrichment, reaching near weapons-grade levels, defying global calls to curb its nuclear program. This revelation comes from a confidential report by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, which indicates a troubling rise in Iran's enriched uranium stockpile.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) latest report reveals that as of October 26, Iran possesses 182.3 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60%. This marks an increase of 17.6 kilograms since their last report in August.

The delicate geopolitical situation intensifies as Israel and Iran have exchanged missile attacks recently, compounded by Donald Trump's potential return to power, raising crucial questions about future U.S. policy on Iran's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)