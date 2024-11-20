Maharashtra Votes: High Stakes in Fierce Electoral Battle

Polling for Maharashtra's 2024 Assembly Elections opened at 7 am today, with voters casting their ballots across 288 constituencies until 6 pm. The state, home to around 9.7 crore registered voters, features 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, contesting for assembly seats.

Prominent individuals from various sectors, such as the film industry, are joining the electoral process, marking their participation. Early voters included actors Gautami Kapoor and Ali Fazal, both advocating for the significance of exercising one's democratic rights. Gautami Kapoor shared her voting experience with ANI, expressing a sense of freedom and urging citizens to vote, highlighting its critical role in shaping the nation's future. Ali Fazal, likewise, showcased his inked finger post-vote, as numerous celebrities stressed the importance of participating in democracy.

Security is a top priority, with comprehensive arrangements across the state ensuring peaceful elections. In Mumbai, over 25,000 police personnel are deployed, including riot-control units and home guards. The Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate has confirmed that more than 2,000 officers are on duty to uphold law and order during the voting period.

The electoral contest in Maharashtra remains intense, marked by shifting alliances, intricate caste dynamics, and passionate appeals. Key contenders include the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP faction under Sharad Pawar.

In past electoral performances, the BJP secured 105 seats in the 2019 elections, while Shiv Sena and Congress won 56 and 44 seats, respectively. In 2014, the BJP had a stronger showing with 122 seats, Shiv Sena with 63, and Congress with 42.

