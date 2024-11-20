Stars Shine in Maharashtra's High-Stakes Assembly Elections 2024
The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections began with polling across 288 constituencies. A diverse range of candidates, including 2,086 independents, are contesting. Celebrities urged citizens to vote, emphasizing its importance. Major parties like BJP, Congress, and Shiv Sena are in the fray. Extensive security ensures fair polling amid Maharashtra's dynamic political landscape.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 kicked off on Wednesday with polling stations opening at 7 am across 288 constituencies. A significant number of 4,136 candidates, featuring 2,086 independents, are competing for legislative seats. Adding to the electoral enthusiasm, several film industry celebrities voted early, encouraging citizens to actively participate in strengthening democracy.
Prominent actors like Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, and Ali Fazal highlighted the civic responsibility of voting, with Sonu Sood urging, 'Don't make it a holiday, just go and vote.' Moreover, actor Gautami Kapoor expressed a sense of liberation after casting her vote, underscoring the impact every vote can have on national change.
This election is vital due to Maharashtra's diverse political makeup, with influential parties like the BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP fielding candidates. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, with rivals Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP also fiercely competing for a substantial share. Security arrangements see over 25,000 personnel deployed, ensuring a peaceful voting process. The Mahayuti alliance faces off against the opposition MVA, marking a critical battle for state control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
