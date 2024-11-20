Kartik Aaryan Stirs Voting Spirit at Maharashtra Elections 2023
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was seen voting in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, advocating for citizens' democratic rights. As voting began, Maharashtra experienced varied voter turnout, with some areas, like Gadchiroli, significantly leading. The major contest lies between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led MVA.
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan made his presence felt at a polling station as the Maharashtra Assembly elections commenced on Wednesday morning. Opting for a simplistic style, Aaryan donned a white shirt and blue jeans, pausing to pose for the paparazzi as he displayed his inked finger post-voting.
The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' star took a moment to speak with the media, prompting the public to exercise their electoral rights. 'It's our duty to vote, so everyone should go and cast their vote,' he reminded citizens.
The state recorded a voter turnout of 6.61% by 9 a.m., with Gadchiroli showing a high of 12.33%, while Osmanabad lagged at just 4.85%. Over 4,100 candidates are vying for 288 seats, with the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Congress among key contenders. The electoral battlefield mainly sees the BJP-led Mahayuti and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances in competition.
