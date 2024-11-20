Redefining Femininity: Mandakini Devi's 'Fractured and Lensicular' Art Showcase
Mandakini Devi's solo exhibition, 'Fractured and Lensicular', at Galerie Romain Rolland showcases artworks that challenge traditional perceptions of self and femininity. Through various media, Devi explores themes of self-reflexivity and alternative visualities, blending ancient Indian and European art influences. The show runs until November 27.
Mandakini Devi's innovative art show 'Fractured and Lensicular' is making waves at Galerie Romain Rolland in Alliance Francaise. Her unique approach uses breakages, fractures, and collage to challenge traditional perceptions of femininity.
The exhibition features 30 pieces, including lenticular prints, light boxes, and films, showcasing Devi's talent for integrating digital and fine art. Her works are deeply layered, drawing on Indian and European art influences.
Curator Jyoti A. Kathpalia highlights Devi's efforts to use the lens of self-reflexivity to redefine identity and femininity through her mixed media art. Art talks and workshops complement the exhibit, which runs until November 27.
