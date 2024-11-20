Left Menu

Cross-Border Literary Standoff: Bangladesh's Absence at Kolkata Book Fair

Bangladesh's participation in the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair remains uncertain. The National Book Centre has not received a response from the organisers, hindering visa applications and logistics. Concerns over politics affecting cultural exchanges are noted, highlighting the strong cultural ties between Bangladesh and West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:52 IST
Cross-Border Literary Standoff: Bangladesh's Absence at Kolkata Book Fair
  • Country:
  • India

Bangladesh's presence at the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair is in limbo, as the country's National Book Centre has received no correspondence from fair organizers. This delay leaves the process of securing visas and shipping books unresolved as time dwindles before the event set to begin on January 28.

Afsana Begum, director of the Bangladesh National Book Centre, stated the situation has been stalled since November 7 when the organization's communications ceased. Enthusiasm from Dhaka publishers has been significant, yet with no response from the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, optimism is strained but hope for future collaboration remains high.

Reports suggest the Guild is awaiting approval from India's Ministry of External Affairs, introducing a political dimension to what has typically been a cultural event. Begum emphasized that art and culture should transcend political hurdles, given the profound cultural synergy between Bangladesh and West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024