Cross-Border Literary Standoff: Bangladesh's Absence at Kolkata Book Fair

Bangladesh's presence at the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair is in limbo, as the country's National Book Centre has received no correspondence from fair organizers. This delay leaves the process of securing visas and shipping books unresolved as time dwindles before the event set to begin on January 28.

Afsana Begum, director of the Bangladesh National Book Centre, stated the situation has been stalled since November 7 when the organization's communications ceased. Enthusiasm from Dhaka publishers has been significant, yet with no response from the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, optimism is strained but hope for future collaboration remains high.

Reports suggest the Guild is awaiting approval from India's Ministry of External Affairs, introducing a political dimension to what has typically been a cultural event. Begum emphasized that art and culture should transcend political hurdles, given the profound cultural synergy between Bangladesh and West Bengal.

