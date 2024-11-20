Left Menu

YSL Beauty Launches First Flagship Boutiques in India: A New Era of Luxury

YSL Beauty opens its first flagship boutiques in India at New Delhi and Bengaluru. The stores offer immersive experiences, showcasing YSL's cult products and innovative services. Customers can enjoy personalized makeup consultations, sustainability initiatives, and luxury gifting options. These boutiques mark a significant expansion for YSL Beauty in India.

In a significant move in the luxury beauty market, YSL Beauty has opened its first flagship boutiques in India, strategically located in New Delhi's Nexus Select Citywalk Mall and Bengaluru's Phoenix Mall of Asia. These new establishments provide beauty enthusiasts and fragrance aficionados in India access to YSL's iconic products like the All Hours Foundation and Libre fragrance, alongside exclusive collections previously unavailable in the region.

Designed with YSL's bold and edgy aesthetic in mind, the boutiques boast chic gold accents and marble interiors. With eye-catching black flooring reminiscent of a catwalk, the stores place makeup at the forefront, allowing customers to explore a curated selection of YSL's offerings under the guidance of expertly trained in-house makeup artists.

Reflecting its commitment to sustainability, YSL Beauty incorporates eco-friendly materials in its store design and offers fragrance refills to reduce waste. Shreshta Jana, General Manager of L'Oréal Luxe India, expressed excitement about this expansion, highlighting the brand's philosophy of empowering bold self-expression through sophisticated beauty products.

