Govinda Casts Vote Amidst Maharashtra's Mixed Turnout
Bollywood actor Govinda, recovering from a self-inflicted injury, was seen casting his vote in Mumbai for the Maharashtra assembly elections. Despite his injury, he appeared cheerful. Maharashtra recorded varied voter turnout, with Gadchiroli district leading at nearly 63%, while Mumbai had one of the lowest at approximately 39%.
Bollywood actor Govinda, who accidentally shot himself in the leg last month, was seen outside a polling booth in Mumbai as he participated in voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday. The actor displayed a cheerful demeanor as he posed for photos, proudly showing his inked finger.
Inquiring about his recovery, Govinda assured reporters with a smile, "Sab accha hai (Everything is fine)." Meanwhile, the Maharashtra elections witnessed a lukewarm voter turnout of 45.53% in the initial phase, compared to a more robust 61.47% registered in Jharkhand's second phase of assembly polls as of 3 pm.
The Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra reported the highest voter turnout at 62.99%, while Thane district marked the lowest at 38.94%. In Mumbai city, the turnout was recorded at 39.34% by 3 pm. According to Election Commission data, other turnout percentages included Mumbai Suburban at 40.89%, Nagpur at 44.45%, Aurangabad at 47.05%, Pune at 41.70%, Nashik at 46.86%, Satara at 49.82%, Dhule at 47.62%, Palghar at 46.82%, Ratnagiri at 50.04%, Nanded at 42.87%, and Latur at 48.34%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
