Govinda Casts Vote Amidst Maharashtra's Mixed Turnout

Bollywood actor Govinda, who accidentally shot himself in the leg last month, was seen outside a polling booth in Mumbai as he participated in voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday. The actor displayed a cheerful demeanor as he posed for photos, proudly showing his inked finger.

Inquiring about his recovery, Govinda assured reporters with a smile, "Sab accha hai (Everything is fine)." Meanwhile, the Maharashtra elections witnessed a lukewarm voter turnout of 45.53% in the initial phase, compared to a more robust 61.47% registered in Jharkhand's second phase of assembly polls as of 3 pm.

The Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra reported the highest voter turnout at 62.99%, while Thane district marked the lowest at 38.94%. In Mumbai city, the turnout was recorded at 39.34% by 3 pm. According to Election Commission data, other turnout percentages included Mumbai Suburban at 40.89%, Nagpur at 44.45%, Aurangabad at 47.05%, Pune at 41.70%, Nashik at 46.86%, Satara at 49.82%, Dhule at 47.62%, Palghar at 46.82%, Ratnagiri at 50.04%, Nanded at 42.87%, and Latur at 48.34%.

