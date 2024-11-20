Left Menu

MMTC-PAMP Shines at Forbes India's DGEMS 2024

MMTC-PAMP, India's renowned LBMA-accredited gold and silver refiner, is honored at Forbes India's DGEMS 2024. Recognized among the top 10 fast-growing companies, MMTC-PAMP was praised for its commitment to innovation and excellence. The company's CEO, Mr. Vikas Singh, shared global business insights during a panel discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:07 IST
Celebrated as a leader in the Indian precious metals industry, MMTC-PAMP has been recognized among the top 10 companies at the Forbes India's DGEMS 2024 in New Delhi. The accolade reflects the company's unwavering dedication to innovation, scalability, and global excellence in transforming India's gold and silver markets.

Mr. Vikas Singh, Managing Director & CEO, highlighted this honor as a testament to MMTC-PAMP's growth and its role in enhancing India's position in the global precious metals arena. The event, which gathered 200 pioneering companies, also provided a platform for discussing innovative global business practices.

MMTC-PAMP, known for its purity and high standards, is the only LBMA-accredited refiner in India. The company's commitment to sustainability and quality is reinforced by numerous awards and recognitions, including its distinction as India's first company with SBTi-approved Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets.

