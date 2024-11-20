Left Menu

Salman Khan Votes Amidst High Security in Maharashtra Elections

Amid tight security, Bollywood actor Salman Khan cast his vote in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. A recent threat had been issued against him demanding a 5 crore rupee ransom. Both Salman and his family participated, highlighting the celebrity turnout in the polls amidst moderate voter engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:56 IST
Salman Khan Votes Amidst High Security in Maharashtra Elections
Salman Khan (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid stringent security measures, Bollywood icon Salman Khan made his way to a polling station in Mumbai to exercise his democratic right during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The actor arrived in casual attire, featuring a grey t-shirt and jeans, alongside a cap, to cast his vote.

Security concerns were heightened as a man was recently arrested in Jamshedpur after making threats against the actor in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore. The Mumbai Police have initiated an investigation following a threatening message received by the Traffic Police on October 18. Notably, the sender later sent an apology claiming the threat was an error.

Salman's family also participated in the electoral process, with his father, Salim Khan, and his mother, stepping out to vote. Salim Khan, escorted by aides, was accompanied by his wife, Salma, as they made their way to the polling booth. The Khans' involvement was a part of a broader turnout from the entertainment industry, even as the state recorded a moderate voter turnout of 58.22% in the assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024