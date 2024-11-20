Salman Khan Votes Amidst High Security in Maharashtra Elections

Amid stringent security measures, Bollywood icon Salman Khan made his way to a polling station in Mumbai to exercise his democratic right during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The actor arrived in casual attire, featuring a grey t-shirt and jeans, alongside a cap, to cast his vote.

Security concerns were heightened as a man was recently arrested in Jamshedpur after making threats against the actor in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore. The Mumbai Police have initiated an investigation following a threatening message received by the Traffic Police on October 18. Notably, the sender later sent an apology claiming the threat was an error.

Salman's family also participated in the electoral process, with his father, Salim Khan, and his mother, stepping out to vote. Salim Khan, escorted by aides, was accompanied by his wife, Salma, as they made their way to the polling booth. The Khans' involvement was a part of a broader turnout from the entertainment industry, even as the state recorded a moderate voter turnout of 58.22% in the assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)