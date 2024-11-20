Left Menu

Unity in Tradition: Ayodhya's Ram Temple and The Power of Sanatanis

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of unity in Sanatan Dharma following the symbolic completion of Ayodhya’s Ram temple. He highlighted the temple's construction as a historic achievement, urging people to unify against divisive forces and to protect India's cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:26 IST
Unity in Tradition: Ayodhya's Ram Temple and The Power of Sanatanis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, underscored the transformative power of unity in Sanatan Dharma during a gathering in Ayodhya. He attributed the completion of the Ram temple to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the collective sacrifices over centuries.

The CM linked the historic temple to broader themes, lamenting past disunity that led to colonial rule. He called upon the public to guard against divisive forces and preserve India's cultural foundations.

Adityanath revealed enhancements in Ayodhya, including a widened path to the historic Sugriva Fort and a newly completed International Airport, marking the city's evolution as a spiritual and global landmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024