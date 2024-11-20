Unity in Tradition: Ayodhya's Ram Temple and The Power of Sanatanis
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of unity in Sanatan Dharma following the symbolic completion of Ayodhya’s Ram temple. He highlighted the temple's construction as a historic achievement, urging people to unify against divisive forces and to protect India's cultural heritage.
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, underscored the transformative power of unity in Sanatan Dharma during a gathering in Ayodhya. He attributed the completion of the Ram temple to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the collective sacrifices over centuries.
The CM linked the historic temple to broader themes, lamenting past disunity that led to colonial rule. He called upon the public to guard against divisive forces and preserve India's cultural foundations.
Adityanath revealed enhancements in Ayodhya, including a widened path to the historic Sugriva Fort and a newly completed International Airport, marking the city's evolution as a spiritual and global landmark.
(With inputs from agencies.)
