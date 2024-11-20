Left Menu

State Endorses 'The Sabarmati Report': A Cinematic Insight into History

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet watched 'The Sabarmati Report,' a film based on the 2002 Godhra train incident. The state has made it tax-free. The film aims to present the truth about the event, released on November 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:37 IST
State Endorses 'The Sabarmati Report': A Cinematic Insight into History
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with cabinet members, attended a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The chief minister celebrated the film's cast at his residence following the viewing.

Ahead of this, the state government announced that the film would be exempt from taxes to promote its public viewings.

'The Sabarmati Report,' released on November 15, addresses the 2002 Godhra train burning involving the Sabarmati Express. It aims to clarify the narrative around the controversial incident.

During a cabinet meeting, Yadav stated, "This film uncovers the truth of the Godhra incident, previously misrepresented across the country."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024