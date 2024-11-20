State Endorses 'The Sabarmati Report': A Cinematic Insight into History
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet watched 'The Sabarmati Report,' a film based on the 2002 Godhra train incident. The state has made it tax-free. The film aims to present the truth about the event, released on November 15.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with cabinet members, attended a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' in Bhopal on Wednesday.
The chief minister celebrated the film's cast at his residence following the viewing.
Ahead of this, the state government announced that the film would be exempt from taxes to promote its public viewings.
'The Sabarmati Report,' released on November 15, addresses the 2002 Godhra train burning involving the Sabarmati Express. It aims to clarify the narrative around the controversial incident.
During a cabinet meeting, Yadav stated, "This film uncovers the truth of the Godhra incident, previously misrepresented across the country."
(With inputs from agencies.)
