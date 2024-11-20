Innovative Polling Station in Pune Combines Voting with STEM Showcase
A polling station in Pune's Shivajinagar area integrated technological innovation with voting, featuring student projects like drones, robots, and an F1 car. Organized by COEP Technological University and ECI, it aimed to engage voters with Pune’s educational legacy and STEM advancements, receiving positive community feedback.
Updated: 20-11-2024 22:51 IST
In Pune's Shivajinagar area, a polling station transformed the voting experience by merging civic duty with technological innovation on Wednesday.
Voters were captivated by a variety of student projects, including drones, robots, and an electronic voting machine, all crafted by the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) Technological University.
This unique initiative, in partnership with the Election Commission of India, aimed to highlight Pune's illustrious educational legacy while drawing voters into the democratic process through engaging displays at the polling venue.
