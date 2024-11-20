Left Menu

Innovative Polling Station in Pune Combines Voting with STEM Showcase

A polling station in Pune's Shivajinagar area integrated technological innovation with voting, featuring student projects like drones, robots, and an F1 car. Organized by COEP Technological University and ECI, it aimed to engage voters with Pune’s educational legacy and STEM advancements, receiving positive community feedback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:51 IST
Innovative Polling Station in Pune Combines Voting with STEM Showcase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Pune's Shivajinagar area, a polling station transformed the voting experience by merging civic duty with technological innovation on Wednesday.

Voters were captivated by a variety of student projects, including drones, robots, and an electronic voting machine, all crafted by the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) Technological University.

This unique initiative, in partnership with the Election Commission of India, aimed to highlight Pune's illustrious educational legacy while drawing voters into the democratic process through engaging displays at the polling venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024