Left Menu

Transformative Experience at Mahakumbh: IRCTC's Tent City Initiative

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to launch the 'Maha Kumbh Gram' tent city in Prayagraj during next year's Mahakumbh Mela. It aims to provide luxury accommodation and immersive cultural experiences, enhancing the pilgrimage landscape and showcasing India's spiritual diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 00:37 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 00:37 IST
Transformative Experience at Mahakumbh: IRCTC's Tent City Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) will unveil a new tent city, the 'Maha Kumbh Gram,' at Prayagraj aligning with the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela. This development is anticipated to revolutionize the pilgrimage and tourism industry by offering a fusion of luxury accommodation and cultural immersion.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC, announced that the initiative aims to offer a comfortable and enriching experience for all visitors, celebrating India's diverse spiritual heritage. The IRCTC, leveraging its extensive experience in mass pilgrimage tourism and hospitality, promises to elevate Kumbh Gram as an unparalleled spiritual and cultural hub.

The 'Mahakumbh Gram Tent City' will host guests through direct bookings and various IRCTC travel packages. With tariffs starting at Rs 6,000 per night, including breakfast, the tent city promises modern amenities and premium comfort amidst the spiritual setting of Mahakumbh 2025. For reservations, interested parties can visit irctctourism.com or contact customer support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024