Transformative Experience at Mahakumbh: IRCTC's Tent City Initiative

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) will unveil a new tent city, the 'Maha Kumbh Gram,' at Prayagraj aligning with the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela. This development is anticipated to revolutionize the pilgrimage and tourism industry by offering a fusion of luxury accommodation and cultural immersion.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC, announced that the initiative aims to offer a comfortable and enriching experience for all visitors, celebrating India's diverse spiritual heritage. The IRCTC, leveraging its extensive experience in mass pilgrimage tourism and hospitality, promises to elevate Kumbh Gram as an unparalleled spiritual and cultural hub.

The 'Mahakumbh Gram Tent City' will host guests through direct bookings and various IRCTC travel packages. With tariffs starting at Rs 6,000 per night, including breakfast, the tent city promises modern amenities and premium comfort amidst the spiritual setting of Mahakumbh 2025. For reservations, interested parties can visit irctctourism.com or contact customer support.

