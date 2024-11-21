Left Menu

Michelle Yeoh's Musical Journey: From Bollywood to Broadway

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:13 IST
Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh is excited about her role in the upcoming film 'Wicked', respecting the influence of Indian cinema on her childhood in Malaysia. As a vibrant musical, Yeoh hopes the film will resonate with Indian audiences.

Reuniting with director Jon M Chu, known for 'Crazy Rich Asians', Yeoh stars as Madame Morrible in 'Wicked', marking her first foray into musicals, despite initial nerves about singing. Embracing her love for the genre, she discusses the transformative power of musicals.

Yeoh praises Chu's efforts in promoting diverse storytelling, highlighting her desire to participate in projects that reflect different cultures. She commends Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for their support in her vocal performances and shares her aspiration to dance in future projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

