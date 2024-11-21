Amol Palekar: An Odyssey from Canvas to Celluloid

Veteran artist Amol Palekar's journey, from his roots as a painter to his impact on Indian cinema, is now chronicled in a new book titled 'Viewfinder' in English and 'Aiwaz' in Marathi. Set to launch in Mumbai, Pune, and New Delhi, the book coincides with Palekar's 80th birthday celebrations.

Published by Westland, 'Viewfinder' offers readers a retrospective look at Palekar's life and career, highlighting his transition from art and theater in Mumbai to becoming a box office sensation in the 1970s. With unique insights into his personal experiences and rare visuals, the memoir also encapsulates his significant contributions to cinema.

The volume includes tributes to stalwarts like Badal Sircar and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and provides access to unseen works of Palekar via QR codes. The book will hit both online and offline shelves on December 9, offering a comprehensive look at the evolution of Indian cinema through Palekar's lens.

(With inputs from agencies.)