Brotherhood Beyond Borders: Honoring Military Ties
Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepal Army to Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, marking the enduring military bond between Nepal and India. Gen Dwivedi's five-day visit includes diplomatic meetings and cultural exchanges, reflecting historical ties that began in 1950.
Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel has awarded the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepal Army to the Chief of the Indian Army, Gen Upendra Dwivedi, in a ceremonial gesture that dates back to 1950. This tradition underscores the robust relationship between the two countries' military forces.
Arriving on a five-day official trip, Gen Dwivedi, leading a delegation, engaged in insightful discussions with his Nepalese counterpart, Gen Ashok Sigdel, at the Nepal Army Headquarters. The meetings focused on enhancing military collaboration.
Beyond formal talks, Gen Dwivedi paid tribute at the Bir Smarak, received a Guard of Honour, and plans to visit the Army Staff College. His visit, highlighting longstanding ties, includes cultural and strategic engagements designed to strengthen bilateral relations.
