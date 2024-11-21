Empowering Youth for a Greener Tomorrow: The Launch of JGI India's Youth Council

Godrej Industries Group has unveiled an ambitious initiative in collaboration with the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) India, introducing the Youth Council Programme. The launch, graced by primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall and Burjis Godrej, Executive Director of Godrej Agrovet Limited, marks a pivotal step in empowering Indian youth to spearhead community-centered projects aimed at environmental conservation.

The initiative will see young council members from diverse backgrounds across India engaging in self-directed projects under the Roots & Shoots program. Designed to foster empathy and action, the council is set to influence future environmental and animal welfare initiatives, nurtured by mentorship from notable figures such as Burjis Godrej.

Dr. Goodall captivated attendees with a hopeful message, emphasizing the transformative potential of youth-led efforts against planetary degradation. Celebrated for overcoming environmental challenges, the council members will promote projects within their communities, inspiring positive change through collaborative, youthful compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)