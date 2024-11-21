Left Menu

Empowering Youth for a Greener Tomorrow: The Launch of JGI India's Youth Council

Godrej Industries Group launches JGI India's Youth Council Programme with Dr. Jane Goodall. Aimed at empowering youth, this initiative encourages young leaders to drive community projects focused on environmental betterment. Mentored by experts, these youth will foster compassion and action to make positive global impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:01 IST
Empowering Youth for a Greener Tomorrow: The Launch of JGI India's Youth Council
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Industries Group has unveiled an ambitious initiative in collaboration with the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) India, introducing the Youth Council Programme. The launch, graced by primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall and Burjis Godrej, Executive Director of Godrej Agrovet Limited, marks a pivotal step in empowering Indian youth to spearhead community-centered projects aimed at environmental conservation.

The initiative will see young council members from diverse backgrounds across India engaging in self-directed projects under the Roots & Shoots program. Designed to foster empathy and action, the council is set to influence future environmental and animal welfare initiatives, nurtured by mentorship from notable figures such as Burjis Godrej.

Dr. Goodall captivated attendees with a hopeful message, emphasizing the transformative potential of youth-led efforts against planetary degradation. Celebrated for overcoming environmental challenges, the council members will promote projects within their communities, inspiring positive change through collaborative, youthful compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024