Prasoon Joshi: Steering Controversy with Conversation at CBFC

Prasoon Joshi, a renowned lyricist and advertising professional, reflects on his tenure as chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), emphasizing dialogue over controversy. His approach faced challenges such as the 'Padmaavat' controversy and allegations by Kangana Ranaut. Joshi advocates understanding different perspectives through conversation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:13 IST
Prasoon Joshi
  • Country:
  • India

Prasoon Joshi's tenure as the head of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has been largely peaceful, a testament to his emphasis on conversation over controversy.

Since his appointment in 2017, Joshi has navigated various challenges, including the 'Padmaavat' controversy in 2018 and recent claims by Kangana Ranaut about certification delays for her film 'Emergency'.

Addressing an audience at the International Film Festival of India, Joshi explained his belief in understanding multiple perspectives and creating dialogues to address contentions.

