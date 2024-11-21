Left Menu

Political Realignment Reshapes Baba Balak Nath Temple Trust

The Himachal Pradesh government has reformed the Baba Balak Nath temple trust, adding 13 non-officials and 19 special invitees, predominantly Congress-affiliated. This follows political shifts, as several Congress members, including local BJP MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, switched to the BJP. The reconstituted trust aims to address temple mismanagement and 'prasad' quality issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:37 IST
The Baba Balak Nath temple trust in Himachal Pradesh has undergone a significant reformation, with 13 non-official and 19 special invitees added by the state government. Most are aligned with the Congress party from the Barsar Assembly segment, where the temple is located.

The reconfiguration follows a political shakeup earlier this year when local BJP MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, along with five other Congress lawmakers, defected to the BJP after supporting BJP's Harsh Mahajan in Rajya Sabha polls. Lakhanpal later clinched the Barsar Assembly bypoll on a BJP ticket.

This strategic trust reconstitution occurs amid allegations of mismanagement within the temple, including issues with unfit 'prasad'. As Congress leaders welcome the changes, BJP members criticize it as a ploy to boost Congress activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

