Kasthuri's Transformation: From 'Small Voice' to 'Raging Storm'

Actress Kasthuri has been released from Puzhal Central Prison after being granted conditional bail amid allegations of derogatory comments against Telugu-speaking individuals.

Upon her release, Kasthuri expressed gratitude towards supporters and referred to herself as a 'raging storm,' citing transformative support. Arrested by Chennai police, she must report to Egmore station daily as per bail terms.

Kasthuri denied targeting Telugu people, clarifying her comments focused on the Dravidian ideology debate. She highlighted that Telugu settlers, historically serving rulers, now anti-Tamil Brahmins, claim Tamil identity.

