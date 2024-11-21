Kasthuri's Transformation: From 'Small Voice' to 'Raging Storm'
Actress Kasthuri was released from Puzhal Central Prison after receiving conditional bail for alleged derogatory remarks against Telugu speakers. She thanked supporters and clarified her comments were about the Dravidian ideology debate, not against Telugu people.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Actress Kasthuri has been released from Puzhal Central Prison after being granted conditional bail amid allegations of derogatory comments against Telugu-speaking individuals.
Upon her release, Kasthuri expressed gratitude towards supporters and referred to herself as a 'raging storm,' citing transformative support. Arrested by Chennai police, she must report to Egmore station daily as per bail terms.
Kasthuri denied targeting Telugu people, clarifying her comments focused on the Dravidian ideology debate. She highlighted that Telugu settlers, historically serving rulers, now anti-Tamil Brahmins, claim Tamil identity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Temple Prays for Kamala Harris Amid US Election Tension
KovaiRising: Tamil Nadu's Leap into Aerospace and Defence
Foundation of Periyar Library and Science Centre Laid by Tamil Nadu CM
Actor Kasturi's Apology to Telugu Community
Revolutionizing Remote Healthcare: Tamil Nadu's Bike Ambulance Initiative