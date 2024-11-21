Madras Sappers Conclude Epic Electric Bike Rally Celebrating Milestones
Madras Sappers, a prestigious Indian army regiment, successfully completed an electric bike rally in Bengaluru. The rally celebrated the Madras Engineer Group's 244th Raising Day and the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War victory, covering 2,000 kilometers over five days in southern India.
The prestigious Madras Sappers, an Indian army regiment, triumphantly concluded their electric bike rally in Bengaluru on Thursday. This landmark event began on November 16, spanning multiple locations such as Kanyakumari, Belagavi, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram, and ended at the Madras Engineering Group Centre.
The rally was a dual celebration marking the 244th Raising Day of the Madras Engineer Group alongside the 25th anniversary of India's success in the Kargil War. Over the last five days, participants traversed 2,000 kilometers across five southern states, making their way through 20 cities.
Participants collaborated with Ultraviolette Automotive, showcasing the cutting-edge F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycles which boast a range of 323 kilometers per charge. This strategic partnership underscores a sustained commitment to innovation and sustainability in military operations.
