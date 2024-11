Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's March for Hindu Unity Begins

Spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, launched a significant march for Hindu unity in Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand area on Thursday.

The nine-day 'Hindu Ekta Pad Yatra' began at Bageshwar Dham and is set to conclude at the revered Shri Ram Raja temple in Orchha, Niwari district, referred to as the 'second Ayodhya' by devotees.

Shastri, supported by numerous followers, emphasized the march's objective to unify Sanatanis, highlighting support from politicians like MP BJP chief VD Sharma and state minister Dileep Ahirwar at its inception.

(With inputs from agencies.)