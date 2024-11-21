Left Menu

Tiruchendur Temple's Elephant Incident Sparks Controversy Over Permissions

Following a tragic incident where an elephant attacked and killed two people, including its caretaker, at Tiruchendur Temple, concerns arise over the lack of departmental approval for the elephant's presence. The Ministry of Forests is taking steps for proper elephant management in temples, involving consultations with relevant departments.

  India

In the aftermath of a tragic incident at Tiruchendur Temple, where an elephant fatally attacked its caretaker and another individual, attention has turned to regulatory oversights at the shrine.

Minister for Forests K Ponmudy announced that the elephant's presence at the temple lacked official sanction from his department. Actions are underway to rectify this.

As efforts continue, veterinary experts have inspected the elephant, while consultations involving the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department seek to ensure proper approvals for temple elephants statewide.

