Tiruchendur Temple's Elephant Incident Sparks Controversy Over Permissions

In the aftermath of a tragic incident at Tiruchendur Temple, where an elephant fatally attacked its caretaker and another individual, attention has turned to regulatory oversights at the shrine.

Minister for Forests K Ponmudy announced that the elephant's presence at the temple lacked official sanction from his department. Actions are underway to rectify this.

As efforts continue, veterinary experts have inspected the elephant, while consultations involving the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department seek to ensure proper approvals for temple elephants statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)