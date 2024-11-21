Left Menu

Prasar Bharati Enters OTT Space with 'Waves'

Prasar Bharati has launched 'Waves', a new OTT platform featuring over 12 language options and a variety of content genres. Introduced at the International Film Festival of India, the platform aims to provide family-friendly entertainment, news, games, and online shopping, bridging the digital divide in India.

Prasar Bharati Chairman Navneet Kumar Sehgal, CEO Gaurav Dwivedi (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster, has officially ventured into the OTT market with the release of its new platform, 'Waves'. This was unveiled during the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. According to Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharati, the app is crafted to deliver family-friendly entertainment.

Featuring a variety of genres such as infotainment, gaming, and education in more than 12 languages, 'Waves' boasts offerings like 65 live TV channels, video-on-demand, and free games. A unique feature of the platform is its integration with ONDC to offer online shopping experiences.

During the launch, various officials highlighted 'Waves' as a step toward the government's Digital India mission by bridging the digital divide. With additional support for young creators and new film screenings slated for IFFI 2024, 'Waves' is poised to become a 'one-stop hub' for entertainment.

