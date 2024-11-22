Left Menu

Cultural Bonds: India and Guyana's Triad of Connection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the deep connections between India and Guyana during a community event. Focusing on culture, cuisine, and cricket, he praised the contributions of the Indo-Guyanese community to Guyana's development and celebrated their dedication to freedom and democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 22-11-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 04:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the strong bonds between India and Guyana during his address to the Indo-Guyanese community in Guyana. Highlighting culture, cuisine, and cricket, he praised the community's significant contributions to Guyana's growth.

Modi commended the Indo-Guyanese for their fight for freedom and their efforts in transforming Guyana into one of the fastest-growing economies. He lauded their resilience, noting how they have climbed to prominence from humble beginnings.

Describing the diaspora as 'rashtradoots', or ambassadors, Modi stated that while individuals may leave India, India remains a part of them. He acknowledged the dual sense of homeland the community holds, with Guyana as their motherland and India as their ancestral land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

