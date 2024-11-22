Moana 2: A Voyage Beyond
Disney's 'Moana 2' premieres in Hawaii, celebrating Pacific Islander culture. Set three years later, Moana, now a master navigator, embarks on a quest to break a curse. The film, starring Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, hits theaters on November 27 and features traditional Hawaiian performances.
Disney's highly anticipated sequel, 'Moana 2,' made its world premiere in Oahu, Hawaii, complete with a vibrant celebration of Pacific Islander heritage.
The film, set to release on November 27, follows Moana, now a master navigator, as she embarks on a new quest to lift a curse and reunite islands. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, it stars Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, reprising their roles.
The premiere began with traditional Hawaiian performances, highlighting cultural pride. This sequel follows Disney's recent success with 'Inside Out 2,' promising another box office triumph.
