Moana 2: A Voyage Beyond

Disney's highly anticipated sequel, 'Moana 2,' made its world premiere in Oahu, Hawaii, complete with a vibrant celebration of Pacific Islander heritage.

The film, set to release on November 27, follows Moana, now a master navigator, as she embarks on a new quest to lift a curse and reunite islands. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, it stars Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, reprising their roles.

The premiere began with traditional Hawaiian performances, highlighting cultural pride. This sequel follows Disney's recent success with 'Inside Out 2,' promising another box office triumph.

