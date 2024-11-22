Jonathan Bailey's Full Circle Moment in 'Wicked'

Jonathan Bailey, internationally recognized for his role in 'Bridgerton', takes on the captivating character of Fiyero in the film adaptation of the musical 'Wicked'. It's a journey back to his artistic beginnings, as the British actor first delved into the performing arts as a young ballet enthusiast and child theater actor.

Describing his experience, Bailey said, "(The role) reminded me of two things in the purest version of who I am. I loved dancing and I loved singing. And to be able to return to that, it all sort of feels full circle." 'Wicked', based on Stephen Schwartz's musical and Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, narrates the story of Elphaba's transformation into the Wicked Witch of the West, featuring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Bailey balanced his filming schedule for 'Fellow Travelers' and 'Bridgerton' with the preparation for 'Wicked', adapting to rigorous song-and-dance rehearsals on-the-go. The highly anticipated first part of the 'Wicked' film series is set to be released in UK and US cinemas, offering fans a glimpse into another richly layered narrative universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)