Left Menu

Jonathan Bailey's Full Circle Moment in 'Wicked'

Jonathan Bailey, known for 'Bridgerton', embraces his passion for singing and dancing by playing Fiyero in 'Wicked'. Returning to his creative roots, this role reconnects him with his early theater days. 'Wicked' explores the backstory of Elphaba, revealing unexpected connections and challenges during production prepares Bailey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:11 IST
Jonathan Bailey's Full Circle Moment in 'Wicked'

Jonathan Bailey, internationally recognized for his role in 'Bridgerton', takes on the captivating character of Fiyero in the film adaptation of the musical 'Wicked'. It's a journey back to his artistic beginnings, as the British actor first delved into the performing arts as a young ballet enthusiast and child theater actor.

Describing his experience, Bailey said, "(The role) reminded me of two things in the purest version of who I am. I loved dancing and I loved singing. And to be able to return to that, it all sort of feels full circle." 'Wicked', based on Stephen Schwartz's musical and Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, narrates the story of Elphaba's transformation into the Wicked Witch of the West, featuring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Bailey balanced his filming schedule for 'Fellow Travelers' and 'Bridgerton' with the preparation for 'Wicked', adapting to rigorous song-and-dance rehearsals on-the-go. The highly anticipated first part of the 'Wicked' film series is set to be released in UK and US cinemas, offering fans a glimpse into another richly layered narrative universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024