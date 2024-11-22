Left Menu

Campus Clash: SFI Protests at Visva-Bharati

Tensions rose at Visva-Bharati as the SFI protested against a university event organized with a BJP-affiliated group. The protest highlighted the SFI's resistance to perceived efforts to 'saffronise' the campus. They claimed peaceful protestors were assaulted by security, leading to a contentious atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:22 IST
Campus Clash: SFI Protests at Visva-Bharati
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension gripped Visva-Bharati's main gate on Friday as the SFI staged a protest against a program organized by the university in collaboration with a group led by a BJP leader.

Pratyush Mukherjee, secretary of SFI's Visva-Bharati unit, stated that their left-wing organization would persist in opposing attempts to 'saffronise' the campus. The protest targeted a lecture at Lipika Auditorium by Bhasa Bhavana and the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, led by BJP's Anirban Ganguly.

The event aimed to celebrate the designation of Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Pali, and Prakrit as classical languages. Mukherjee appreciated the topic but not the organizer. SFI members reported being assaulted by security while protesting peacefully. Anirban Ganguly, who also faced disruptions, clarified that the event was not political. The registrar of Visva-Bharati, Ashok Mahato, claimed no protest inside the venue was noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024