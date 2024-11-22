Pakistan Welcomes Indian Pilgrims for Religious Celebrations
Pakistan has granted 87 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for the 316th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Shadani Darbar in Sindh. This action is part of the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to religious preservation and facilitation.
- Country:
- India
Pakistan has granted 87 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims, allowing them to attend the 316th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib. The event will take place at the Shadani Darbar in Sindh from November 24 to December 4, 2024.
This visa issuance is part of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines established in 1974, demonstrating both nations' commitment to facilitating religious pilgrimages.
Pakistan's Charge d'Affairs in India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, expressed his wishes for a ''rewarding and fulfilling journey'' to the pilgrims and reiterated Pakistan's dedication to preserving and facilitating access to sacred religious sites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Spirits: Pakistan Issues 3,000 Visas for Sikh Pilgrims
Pilgrims Injured in Apple-Laden Truck Collision
Sikh Pilgrims Embark on Journey to Celebrate Guru Nanak's 555th Birth Anniversary in Pakistan
Bus Accident Injures Pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir
New Comfort Zone for Sabarimala Pilgrims at Airport