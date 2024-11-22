Left Menu

Pakistan Welcomes Indian Pilgrims for Religious Celebrations

Pakistan has granted 87 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for the 316th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Shadani Darbar in Sindh. This action is part of the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to religious preservation and facilitation.

Pakistan has granted 87 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims, allowing them to attend the 316th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib. The event will take place at the Shadani Darbar in Sindh from November 24 to December 4, 2024.

This visa issuance is part of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines established in 1974, demonstrating both nations' commitment to facilitating religious pilgrimages.

Pakistan's Charge d'Affairs in India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, expressed his wishes for a ''rewarding and fulfilling journey'' to the pilgrims and reiterated Pakistan's dedication to preserving and facilitating access to sacred religious sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

