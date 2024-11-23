Historic Lord Rama Idol Restored at Tirumala Temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has successfully repaired the broken finger of a venerable Lord Rama idol, an ancient artifact believed to date back 1,000 years. According to officials, the idol had its finger fractured during a Lord Rama fair in 2021.

Traditionally, damaged idols at Tirumala are mended every 12 years, with the next scheduled repairs in 2030. However, the committee, following consultations involving jeeyar swamijis, agama advisors, and priests, expedited the process during the recent Brahmotsavams. A Samprokshana program was organized, resulting in the idol's repair.

Rituals, conducted in Sampangi Prakaram, included Kalapakarshana, Bimba Vastu, Mahashanti Tirumanjanam, and Sayanadhivasam. These were succeeded by a special homam and kalavahanam on Tuesday and Wednesday, ensuring the idol's restoration adhered to Vaikhanasa Agama tenets.

(With inputs from agencies.)