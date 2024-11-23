Left Menu

Honoring A Legacy: Khan Reveals 'Ummidon Ke Geetkar Shailendra'

Yunus Khan's book, 'Ummidon Ke Geetkar Shailendra', celebrates the legendary lyricist Shailendra, known for iconic songs in Indian cinema. With 21 chapters, the book explores Shailendra's influence in Bollywood and Bhojpuri films. The release coincides with Shailendra's 100th birth anniversary.

In a profound tribute to the revered lyricist Shailendra, radio personality and author Yunus Khan discussed his book 'Ummidon Ke Geetkar Shailendra' at the Sahitya Aaj Tak event. The book celebrates the legacy of Shailendra, a figure who beautifully encapsulated the emotions and struggles of the common man through unforgettable songs in Indian cinema.

Published by Rajkamal Prakashan, the book delves into Shailendra's contributions to classic Bollywood and Bhojpuri cinema, marking the lyricist's 100th birth anniversary year. Featuring 21 chapters, it includes insights into his work on iconic films like 'Awara' and 'Shree 420', and even highlights his role in the first Bhojpuri movie, 'Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo'.

At the same session, Sahar Zaman, author and granddaughter of singer Talat Mahmood, highlighted the vital role of All India Radio in Mahmood's career. As the book tours the country, Zaman continues to uncover fascinating tales of Mahmood's enduring legacy and pioneering influence in global music tours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

