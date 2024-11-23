Honoring A Legacy: Khan Reveals 'Ummidon Ke Geetkar Shailendra'

In a profound tribute to the revered lyricist Shailendra, radio personality and author Yunus Khan discussed his book 'Ummidon Ke Geetkar Shailendra' at the Sahitya Aaj Tak event. The book celebrates the legacy of Shailendra, a figure who beautifully encapsulated the emotions and struggles of the common man through unforgettable songs in Indian cinema.

Published by Rajkamal Prakashan, the book delves into Shailendra's contributions to classic Bollywood and Bhojpuri cinema, marking the lyricist's 100th birth anniversary year. Featuring 21 chapters, it includes insights into his work on iconic films like 'Awara' and 'Shree 420', and even highlights his role in the first Bhojpuri movie, 'Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo'.

At the same session, Sahar Zaman, author and granddaughter of singer Talat Mahmood, highlighted the vital role of All India Radio in Mahmood's career. As the book tours the country, Zaman continues to uncover fascinating tales of Mahmood's enduring legacy and pioneering influence in global music tours.

