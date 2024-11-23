Chandigarh Lit Fest Illuminates Diverse Narratives

The Chandigarh Lit Fest (CLF) — Literati 2024, in its 12th edition, has launched a diverse celebration of literature and art, featuring a book on the late Ratan Tata at its inauguration. This two-day event is organized by the Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS).

Festival Director Dr. Sumita Misra emphasized the festival's role in bridging global perspectives through literature amid modern social media distractions. It includes 18 engaging sessions featuring top authors and speakers.

Day one highlights included the launch of 'Ratan Tata: A Life,' by Dr. Thomas Mathew, shedding light on Tata's humility and philanthropy. Other sessions included discussions on Punjab's history and legal milestones, with personal narratives from army veterans and actor Tusshar Kapoor's single fatherhood journey.

