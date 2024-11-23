Left Menu

Chandigarh Lit Fest Illuminates Diverse Narratives

The 12th Chandigarh Lit Fest (CLF) - Literati 2024 kicked off with various sessions celebrating literature and creativity. Highlights included the launch of a book on Ratan Tata, discussions on the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy, legal milestones, and personal stories from Indian Army veterans and actor Tusshar Kapoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:23 IST
The Chandigarh Lit Fest (CLF) — Literati 2024, in its 12th edition, has launched a diverse celebration of literature and art, featuring a book on the late Ratan Tata at its inauguration. This two-day event is organized by the Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS).

Festival Director Dr. Sumita Misra emphasized the festival's role in bridging global perspectives through literature amid modern social media distractions. It includes 18 engaging sessions featuring top authors and speakers.

Day one highlights included the launch of 'Ratan Tata: A Life,' by Dr. Thomas Mathew, shedding light on Tata's humility and philanthropy. Other sessions included discussions on Punjab's history and legal milestones, with personal narratives from army veterans and actor Tusshar Kapoor's single fatherhood journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

