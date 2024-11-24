Left Menu

Telangana Celebrates: A Grand Anniversary Spectacle!

Telangana's Congress government prepares for a grand first anniversary, celebrating from December 1-9. Highlights include a new statue unveiling, women-centric events, a youth employment meeting, and cultural showcases, demonstrating the state's progress and future plans under the leadership of CM A Revanth Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-11-2024 08:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 08:37 IST
The Telangana Congress government is gearing up for an extensive celebration of its first anniversary in power, from December 1 to 9, as per directives from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

In a recent meeting, Reddy requested ministers to present progress reports and future plans during press conferences. The occasion will see the inauguration of a statue of 'Telangana Thalli' at the Secretariat on December 9, coinciding with Sonia Gandhi's birthday. A massive turnout of about one lakh women is expected for this event.

Additional scheduled events include a public meeting for unemployed youth in Peddapalli, where thousands will receive government job appointment letters, and a farmers convention at Mahabubnagar. Reddy also emphasized showcasing Telangana's cultural heritage with musical, air, and drone shows around the scenic Hussain Sagar lake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

