Telangana Celebrates: A Grand Anniversary Spectacle!
Telangana's Congress government prepares for a grand first anniversary, celebrating from December 1-9. Highlights include a new statue unveiling, women-centric events, a youth employment meeting, and cultural showcases, demonstrating the state's progress and future plans under the leadership of CM A Revanth Reddy.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana Congress government is gearing up for an extensive celebration of its first anniversary in power, from December 1 to 9, as per directives from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
In a recent meeting, Reddy requested ministers to present progress reports and future plans during press conferences. The occasion will see the inauguration of a statue of 'Telangana Thalli' at the Secretariat on December 9, coinciding with Sonia Gandhi's birthday. A massive turnout of about one lakh women is expected for this event.
Additional scheduled events include a public meeting for unemployed youth in Peddapalli, where thousands will receive government job appointment letters, and a farmers convention at Mahabubnagar. Reddy also emphasized showcasing Telangana's cultural heritage with musical, air, and drone shows around the scenic Hussain Sagar lake.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- anniversary
- celebration
- Congress
- Revanth Reddy
- Telangana Thalli
- women
- youth
- art
- culture
ALSO READ
BJP does not have any success story to boast of in Maharashtra: Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy at media briefing in Mumbai.
In 10 months, our government gave 50,000 jobs to youth in the state: Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy at media briefing in Mumbai.
Darul Uloom Opens Doors to Women, Sets New Entry Rules
Chirag Paswan's Political Strategy: Targeting Youth and Women in Bihar
Empowering Women: Subhadra Yojana's Third Phase Launch with 20 Lakh New Beneficiaries