Telangana Celebrates: A Grand Anniversary Spectacle!

The Telangana Congress government is gearing up for an extensive celebration of its first anniversary in power, from December 1 to 9, as per directives from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

In a recent meeting, Reddy requested ministers to present progress reports and future plans during press conferences. The occasion will see the inauguration of a statue of 'Telangana Thalli' at the Secretariat on December 9, coinciding with Sonia Gandhi's birthday. A massive turnout of about one lakh women is expected for this event.

Additional scheduled events include a public meeting for unemployed youth in Peddapalli, where thousands will receive government job appointment letters, and a farmers convention at Mahabubnagar. Reddy also emphasized showcasing Telangana's cultural heritage with musical, air, and drone shows around the scenic Hussain Sagar lake.

(With inputs from agencies.)