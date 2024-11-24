Left Menu

Protests Mount Against Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project

Hundreds of shopkeepers and laborers protested against the proposed ropeway project to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, extending their strike by another day. They demand withdrawal or proper rehabilitation for those affected. The shrine board aims to facilitate pilgrim access with this project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-11-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 20:57 IST
Protests Mount Against Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, tensions escalated on Sunday as hundreds of shopkeepers and laborers staged a protest march marking the third day of their strike. The demonstrators voiced their opposition to a proposed Rs 250 crore ropeway project, fearing it will eliminate their livelihood.

Gathering in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims traveling to the Vaishno Devi shrine, protesters held sit-ins and chanted slogans against the shrine's board. Their concerns center around potential job losses and the lack of a rehabilitation plan for those impacted by the development.

Political figures such as Manish Sahni of Shiv Sena and Congress's Bhupinder Singh Jamwal have joined the protesters, adding weight to the call for government intervention. Despite the shrine board's assurances of a safer journey for pilgrims, opposition remains strong, citing the project's adverse effects on local economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024