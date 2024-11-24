Protests Mount Against Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project

In Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, tensions escalated on Sunday as hundreds of shopkeepers and laborers staged a protest march marking the third day of their strike. The demonstrators voiced their opposition to a proposed Rs 250 crore ropeway project, fearing it will eliminate their livelihood.

Gathering in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims traveling to the Vaishno Devi shrine, protesters held sit-ins and chanted slogans against the shrine's board. Their concerns center around potential job losses and the lack of a rehabilitation plan for those impacted by the development.

Political figures such as Manish Sahni of Shiv Sena and Congress's Bhupinder Singh Jamwal have joined the protesters, adding weight to the call for government intervention. Despite the shrine board's assurances of a safer journey for pilgrims, opposition remains strong, citing the project's adverse effects on local economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)