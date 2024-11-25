NCPA@thePark: Uniting Mumbai with Dance, Music, and More

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai launched the fourth season of its NCPA@thePark initiative, drawing an eager crowd to the Bandra Fort amphitheatre. With over 700 attendees at its inaugural concert, the series will continue to offer live performances across Mumbai's parks for the next five months.

Beginning November 9, NCPA@thePark will take over four notable parks, including Narali Baug and Hiranandani Garden Powai, offering free performances every Saturday. The lineup boasts a wide range of arts, from classical music to contemporary theatre, aiming to attract both avid cultural followers and newcomers.

Since its introduction in March 2022 post-pandemic, NCPA@thePark has been pivotal in reintroducing live arts performances. Backed by partners like BMC and Westside, this initiative aims to spread the joy of performing arts, strengthen community ties, and foster creativity among Mumbai's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)