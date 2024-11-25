Clash of Future Chess Giants: Ding Liren Edges Past Teen Prodigy D Gukesh

In a high-stakes opening game at the World Chess Championship, Grandmaster D Gukesh experienced a setback against defending champion Ding Liren. The Chinese player's win, using black pieces, delivered an early advantage in the 14-game series scheduled to run until mid-December.

Ding Liren's strategic victory, amid his prior uneven form, not only secured a full point but also a psychological upper hand in the USD 2.5 million showdown. Gukesh, India's youngest contender for the title, attempted aggressive tactics early on, but Ding's adept counter-play tactics outmaneuvered him.

The match, spanning 42 moves, saw Gukesh struggle with time constraints after initial favorable conditions. Despite the loss, with 13 games yet to play, anticipation persists as Gukesh aims for a comeback while Ding looks to capitalize on his lead.

