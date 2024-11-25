Left Menu

Clash of Future Chess Giants: Ding Liren Edges Past Teen Prodigy D Gukesh

Teen chess prodigy D Gukesh faced a tough battle against China's Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship. Liren's victory in the first game gave him an early advantage, despite initial challenges. The 14-game match will determine who claims the title, with both players eyeing victory.

Updated: 25-11-2024 19:38 IST
In a high-stakes opening game at the World Chess Championship, Grandmaster D Gukesh experienced a setback against defending champion Ding Liren. The Chinese player's win, using black pieces, delivered an early advantage in the 14-game series scheduled to run until mid-December.

Ding Liren's strategic victory, amid his prior uneven form, not only secured a full point but also a psychological upper hand in the USD 2.5 million showdown. Gukesh, India's youngest contender for the title, attempted aggressive tactics early on, but Ding's adept counter-play tactics outmaneuvered him.

The match, spanning 42 moves, saw Gukesh struggle with time constraints after initial favorable conditions. Despite the loss, with 13 games yet to play, anticipation persists as Gukesh aims for a comeback while Ding looks to capitalize on his lead.

