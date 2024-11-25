Left Menu

Royal Rift: Feud Shadows Vishvaraj Singh's Ascension

Vishvaraj Singh was appointed the head of Mewar's royal family in a ceremony at Chittorgarh fort. The event was marred by a family feud involving legal notices and restricted access to religious sites and the city palace in Udaipur, under Arvind Singh Mewar’s control.

Vishvaraj Singh's ascension as the head of the Mewar royal family took center stage on Monday, set against the backdrop of the historic Chittorgarh fort. This solemn ceremony, however, was overshadowed by a longstanding family feud and legal entanglements.

The dispute revolves around Vishvaraj Singh's visit to the Eklingnath temple and the city palace in Udaipur, both controlled by his uncle Arvind Singh Mewar. Legal notices issued ahead of the visit alleged attempts to 'trespass', leading to a prohibitory environment and increased police presence.

Amidst efforts for conciliation, police stopped Vishvaraj Singh's entourage at Udaipur's entry, further complicating this prestigious transition. Dialogue between family factions is ongoing, as legal and administrative measures try to navigate the historic divide.

